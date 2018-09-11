Mourners gather for funeral of slain Kansas police captain

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Hundreds of mourners gathered for the funeral for a Kansas City, Kansas, police captain shot to death on duty.

Kansas City, Kansas, police Capt. Robert Melton was fatally shot Tuesday by a suspect fleeing law enforcement. A 20-year-old man, Jamaal Lewis, is charged with capital murder in Melton's death. Melton was 46.

The Kansas City Star reports people began showing up at Children's Mercy Park after sunrise for the service, which began at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Military veterans also lined the street holding American flags.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler struggled to make it through his tribute to Melton, who he said was committed to the force. Zeigler said Melton's family would always be part of the department.

Police officers also attended from other states, including Oklahoma and Texas.