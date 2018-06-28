Moustakas gets 2 hits for perfect Royals vs. winless Brewers

PHOENIX (AP) - Mike Moustakas had two hits, including a two-run double, and the Kansas City Royals stayed perfect in Cactus League play with a 5-4 win over the winless Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

The AL champion Royals are 6-0 and the lone unbeaten team in the majors during the exhibition season. The Brewers and Cubs are the only winless clubs at 0-5.

Moustakas had been 1 for 8 this spring going into the game. Raul Mondesi, son of the former major leaguer by the same name, had two hits and drove in a run for the Royals.

Brewers star Ryan Braun fouled out and lined out, leaving him hitless in five at-bats this spring.

Matt Long and Matt Clark hit solo homers for Milwaukee.