Moustakas, Perez homer in Royals' 6-4 win over Angels

ANAHEIM, California (AP) - Jeremy Guthrie put his Game 7 loss to San Francisco in the World Series behind him long ago, as did his teammates, and started focusing on helping the Kansas City Royals repeat as AL champions.

Guthrie threw 94 pitches in his season debut on Saturday night, allowing four runs and six hits over seven innings in a 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels that extended the Royals' season-opening winning streak to five games.

"I was very proud of these guys and the way we all played straight through to the finish line last year," Guthrie said. "I don't think I ever hung my head. From the moment the season was over, my chin was up for what we accomplished. Do I wish I personally could have done better in Game 7? Do I wish we could have gotten a couple more hits? Of course."

Mike Moustakas and Salvador Perez homered during a five-run fourth against Jered Weaver (0-2). Greg Holland followed Wade Davis out of the bullpen and pitched a perfect ninth for his third save. The Royals and Atlanta are the only big league teams whose relievers have not allowed a run.

"We know the strength of our club, and everyone really buys into our style of play," Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer said. "If we can get that lead and keep adding on to it, and then give it to those guys in the back end of the bullpen, we're confident against anybody."

Weaver threw 85 pitches in 4 1-3 innings and was charged with six runs, seven hits and four walks after striking out four of his first six batters.

"Early on in 6 o'clock games here, it's real tough to pick up his ball. He was keeping us off-balance and we struggled a little bit," Hosmer said. "But after that first time through, I think our guys really settled in."

Held hitless through three innings, the Royals sent nine men to the plate in the fourth and took a 5-1 lead. Moustakas led off with a drive deep into the seats in right-center, Alex Rios hit a go-ahead two-run single, and Perez capped the outburst with a two-out, two-run homer just inside the left-field pole.

"Everything that I was throwing was up - just like in Seattle," Weaver said, referring to his opening-day loss. "I can't get the ball down and I can't get ahead of guys."

Hosmer chased Weaver with a single in the fifth after a one-out walk to Lorenzo Cain, and former Angels switch-hitter Kendrys Morales greeted Drew Rucinski with an RBI single.

The Angels closed to 6-4 in the bottom half with Calhoun's two-out, two-run double and an RBI single by AL MVP Mike Trout. Calhoun is 4 for 7 against Guthrie with two homers and six RBIs.

Calhoun, who tied for the major league lead last season with 17 home runs in the leadoff spot, drove a 1-0 pitch to left-center for his fifth career leadoff homer.

"I thought Jeremy threw well," Royals manager New Yost said. "He made two mistakes all night long, and both of them were to Calhoun."

Alex Gordon, the only starter in Kansas City's batting order without a hit, was plunked by Cesar Ramos in the seventh inning, and Moustakas was hit in the ninth by Jose Alvarez. The Royals have had nine batters hit by pitches in their first five games.

"That's all part of baseball," Hosmer said. "They've trying to work us in, and we know that. It's nothing personal - just baseball."

This was the first matchup between Weaver and Guthrie since Aug. 29, 2010, when Guthrie pitched Baltimore to a 1-0 victory as Matt Wieters hit a sacrifice fly.

RHP Yordano Ventura, the youngest opening-day starter in the majors this year at 23, is coming off a 10-1 win at Chicago in which he left in the seventh inning after 81 pitches because of a cramp in his thumb.