Move Cape Girardeau Building, and It's Yours

CAPE GIRARDEAU- Owners of a 1930s-era building in downtown Cape Girardeau say they are giving it away for free. But there's a catch -- The new owners will have to move the entire building. Development company Prost Builders bought the historic building with plans to tear it down and build a parking structure. Historic preservationists heard about the plans and hatched an idea of their own. They want someone to move the building to a new location and renovate it. Experts say moving the Spanish Colonial-style building could cost between $30,000 and $50,000.