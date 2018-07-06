Move Over or Slow Down

1 decade 1 year 10 months ago Friday, August 11 2006 Aug 11, 2006 Friday, August 11, 2006 9:09:10 PM CDT August 11, 2006 in News

"As he got closer, he veered over onto the shoulder," recalled Trooper Mike Arand. "I braced myself for the collision and, at the last second, he swerved back to the left and then just scraped the side of the car with the trailer of the tractor-trailer."

Arand had pulled over another driver when the trooper saw in his rear-view mirror the truck coming at him full speed.

"After striking my car, he lost control momentarily of the truck, the trailer went back and forth a little bit, he regained control and pulled over to the right," Arand added. "I made contact with him while he's still in his truck and he said he nodded off, fell asleep momentarily."

Arand's car looked as if a giant can opener sliced it, with gashes on the cruiser's left side, a missing spotlight and side-view mirror.

The Move Over Law in Missouri requires drivers to change lanes or slow down to avoid dangerous incidents like Arand's.

"A lot of times when we mention the Move Over Law," said Sgt. Paul Reinsch, "people talk about that being a new law when, in actuality, it went into effect four years ago this Aug. 28."

Arand said drivers need to be cautious.

"Had I still been standing outside the road, or had the violator I pulled over been outside her car, we would have been killed."

The truck driver faces charges and possible hefty fines for sideswiping Arand's car. Failing to move over for a stopped emergency vehicle is a misdemeanor in Missouri.

