Move to Set Execution Date

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- An attorney for a condemned Missouri inmate says Attorney General Jay Nixon's move to set execution dates for him and nine others is "blatantly premature." Earlier this month, a three-judge panel of the Eighth US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against condemned killer Michael Taylor. It ruled that Missouri's lethal injection method does not violate constitutional guarantees against cruel and unusual punishment. Taylor's attorney, Ginger Anders, says she will ask the full appeals court, and if necessary, the U-S Supreme Court, to review the matter. In documents filed today with the Missouri Supreme Court, Anders says a stay of execution still stands until the full appeals court denies her request. She says the state has shown it cannot ensure humane executions.