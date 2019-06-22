MoviePass couldn't afford to pay for movie tickets on Thursday

10 months 3 weeks 4 days ago Friday, July 27 2018 Jul 27, 2018 Friday, July 27, 2018 4:50:02 PM CDT July 27, 2018 in News
By: Jill Disis, CNN
The company had a service outage Thursday.

(CNN Money) -- MoviePass is on life support.

Helios and Matheson, the parent company of the popular movie subscription service, said that it had a service outage on Thursday because it couldn't afford to pay for movie tickets. The company borrowed $5 million in cash Friday to pay its merchant and fulfillment processors, according to a regulatory filing.

Helios and Matheson missed a payment to one of its fulfillment processors, and that contractor temporarily refused to process payments for MoviePass.

Some customers complained on social media Thursday that they couldn't use their MoviePass accounts to purchase movie tickets at theaters.

By Friday afternoon, MoviePass said that its app was "now up-and-running with stability at 100%."

In a letter to subscribers, the company apologized for the outage.

"We ask for your understanding and vocal support during this time, as we continue to fundamentally change an industry that hasn't evolved much in years," it said.

Stock in Helios and Matheson, meanwhile, tanked Friday from nearly $7 at market open to $2.

The company approved a reverse stock split earlier this week to boost the price from 8 cents to $21 in an effort to keep it from falling off the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The price has been in freefall ever since. If valued at its pre-split amount, Friday's closing price would be equivalent to less than a penny.

More News

Grid
List

Boonville's "Heritage Days" hopes to thrive despite floods
Boonville's "Heritage Days" hopes to thrive despite floods
BOONVILLE - Recent flooding aside, organizers refused to cancel "Heritage Days." High water covered railroad tracks and streets, preventing... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 11:05:00 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

Eight sex offenders from Callaway County indicted by grand jury
Eight sex offenders from Callaway County indicted by grand jury
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Eight sex offenders have been indicted by a grand jury following investigations by the Callaway County Sheriff's... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 9:40:00 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

Police: Multiple guns stolen from Columbia gun shop
Police: Multiple guns stolen from Columbia gun shop
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of stealing "multiple weapons" from a gun shop.... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 7:33:00 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

Missouri Rep. Clay co-sponsors resolution to impeach Trump
Missouri Rep. Clay co-sponsors resolution to impeach Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — Missouri Rep. William Clay Jr. has joined two other Democratic congressmen in sponsoring a resolution to impeach... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 7:16:53 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

Patrol reopens 22-mile section of Osage River for boating
Patrol reopens 22-mile section of Osage River for boating
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reopened a 22-mile section of the Osage River for... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 7:06:00 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

Judge sides with Missouri newspaper in open records lawsuit
Judge sides with Missouri newspaper in open records lawsuit
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has sided with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in a lawsuit challenging the state's effort... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 6:45:48 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

Condo fire origin found; cause still unknown
Condo fire origin found; cause still unknown
COLUMBIA – Battalion Chief and Fire Marshall Jim Pasley found the origin of Thursday's fire on the second floor deck... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 3:09:00 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

Missouri DHSS denies St. Louis Planned Parenthood's license renewal
Missouri DHSS denies St. Louis Planned Parenthood's license renewal
ST. LOUIS - Today the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services denied Planned Parenthood of St. Louis its abortion... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 2:59:00 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

Cole County Assessor charged with assault
Cole County Assessor charged with assault
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County's Sheriff's Office says County Assessor Christopher Estes punched someone in the face in a... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 2:18:00 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

NextGen Precision Health Initiative official launch
NextGen Precision Health Initiative official launch
COLUMBIA - The new precision medicine building being built on the MU campus has an official name: NextGen Precision Health... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 2:08:00 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

Boonville's "Heritage Days" first large community event since flooding
Boonville's "Heritage Days" first large community event since flooding
BOONVILLE - In the first big event since the flood, Boonville is celebrating "Heritage Days" this week. Initially, there... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 9:24:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

Veteran hiking nationwide for suicide prevention passing through mid-Missouri
Veteran hiking nationwide for suicide prevention passing through mid-Missouri
CLIMAX SPRINGS - An army veteran and Columbia College graduate hiking across America to raise awareness for suicide prevention is... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 8:35:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

Jefferson City looks forward to continued recovery one month after tornado
Jefferson City looks forward to continued recovery one month after tornado
JEFFERSON CITY - Saturday marks one month since the devastating EF-3 tornado hit Jefferson City. Businesses like Special Olympics... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 8:03:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

UM System's big bet on precision medicine claims jobs, notoriety to campus
UM System's big bet on precision medicine claims jobs, notoriety to campus
COLUMBIA - A new $220.8 million medical facility is being called the boldest and most innovative investment in UM System... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 7:27:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

Fire damages condos in north Columbia
Fire damages condos in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Spencer's Crest Condominiums caught on fire Thursday afternoon, and Columbia Fire Department was still investigating the cause several... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 5:25:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

More people indicted in deadly duck boat sinking
More people indicted in deadly duck boat sinking
SPRINGFIELD - Two more people have been indicted for the duck boat accident that killed 17 people in Branson last... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 5:11:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

Deputies arrest two people, one of them naked, in drug bust
Deputies arrest two people, one of them naked, in drug bust
JAMESTOWN - Moniteau County deputies say they came across a bizarre drug scene Wednesday and ended up arresting two people,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 3:31:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

State revokes Piercy's license again in Ellingson drowning
State revokes Piercy's license again in Ellingson drowning
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Public Safety has for the second time revoked the peace officer license of former... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 3:27:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 17 active weather alerts
5am 70°
6am 72°
7am 72°
8am 76°