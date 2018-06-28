Moving Mobile Homes

Residents of mobile homes off of Highway 63 first felt threatened by a possible animal disease research facility nearby.

Now their landlord wants to rezone the land their trailers sit on. The people who live thereworry they will lose their homes and maybe force them out. The Columbia City Council is expected to decide on the rezoning issue in August. For mobile home resident Cindy Snowden, there's no place like home. But now, she's worried that may change.

"And I have a question about our residency or what we've stabilized or what we've been stabilized to just go up on a whim," said Snowden.

Snowden lives in Sunset Trailer Park, just on the outskirts of Columbia. She has lived there with her family for years and does not want to move.

In May, the company which owns the property and Ed's Trailer Park next door, announced it wants the city to annex and rezone the property.

"Our thinking was, by being in the city, we could have a bus route, we would have city trash," said property owner Jason Shoot.

But at least one person isn't buying that.

"And it was heard that he was going to try and put this land into the city, right now it's in the county and people were wondering, 'Why would he want to do that?' And not only did he want to annex us into the city, he wanted to change the zoning, so that would allow for commercial use," said GRO member Mary Hussman.

Shoot's business partner submitted a statement of intent for the land when their company applied for the rezoning. The intended uses include retail stores, restaurants, offices, and public utility buildings. The city council met Monday night to discuss the proposed annexation and rezoning.

"You know, it's a tough decision as a council member. When you look at the land issue, but then you take a look at the personal issue, you know...all the residents that live there. I can empathize with them. I really can," said city council Member Laura Nauser.

A managing partner of Whirlwind Properties which owns Sunset and Ed's Trailer Park told KOMU that under the company's watch, its residents will not move. None of the partners of the properties rule out selling the land.