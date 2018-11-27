Mrs. Huff's Kindergarten Class, Wellsville-Middletown R-1
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by your neighborhood Big O Tires: for tires, service and straight talk.
Mrs. Huff's Kindergarten Class, Wellsville-Middletown R-1
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri will now leave it up to news organizations to pick which reporters witness executions after... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY- A police chase that started in Kansas City ended in Cooper County Saturday night. The chase involved... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri legislator has released a video that he says supports his lawsuit claiming police officers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - This “Giving Tuesday,” people may not be as generous as in previous years, according to one non-profit. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Some mid-Missouri businesses say coming increases in the minimum wage will create problems. The Missouri Department of... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - A women, identified as a former employee of Russellville and California school districts, has been sentenced to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Attorney General's Office is seeking court orders for Catholic dioceses to provide records as... More >>
in
BLAND - The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Bland. According to a news release, deputies... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An Eldon man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday and admitted to traveling to North Carolina to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man arrested after a neighborhood street shootout pleaded guilty in a federal court Tuesday to illegally... More >>
in
BERNIE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after the body of a southeast Missouri woman was found in the trunk... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, upheld the conviction of a Columbia man for a double... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - A judge heard arguments Monday in the lawsuit over a Cooper County regulation regarding concentrated animal feeding operations,... More >>
in
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities want to question a 17-year-old in a shooting that left one teen dead and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Tuesday, Nov. 27 is National Giving Day. The CoMo Gives campaign will start raising money for 122 different... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new, monthly event launching Tuesday intends to support local entrepreneurs, small business owners and minority business owners.... More >>
in
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft designed to drill down into Mars' interior landed on the planet Monday... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Special education teacher Cindy Connelly received a $10,000 award for her classroom at Moreau Heights Elementary School on... More >>
in