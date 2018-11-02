Mrs. Meyer's 4th Grade Class, McIntire Elementary
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett & Patton Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.
Mrs. Meyer's 4th Grade Class, McIntire Elementary
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) reported a 5.8 percent decrease in homeless veterans living... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Bad weather and closed trails kept visitors of the Runge Nature Center indoors Friday. The Department of Conservation... More >>
in
Kansas City- Missouri's U.S. Senate third party candidates are not phased by the country's main political parties' popularity. Green... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - Four days before the midterm election, Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in Kansas City Friday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The director of the Citizen Jane Film Festival says the event is designed to open new avenues for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - President Donald Trump's rally and the crowds who packed Columbia Regional Airport on Thursday left a lot of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Medical marijuana could be legal in Missouri in just a few weeks, and voters will have three ballot issues... More >>
in
WARSAW - The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old girl bit into a sewing needle embedded in a Kit... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri voters have a long history of rejecting general tax increases. But supporters of a proposal... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses ramped up hiring in October, and wages rose by the largest year-over-year amount in nearly... More >>
in
FULTON - Sen. Claire McCaskill made stops in Fulton and Columbia Friday for some last minute campaigning. The visits... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights (OCR) released a video to... More >>
in
MIAMI (AP) — The Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Epidiolex, the first cannabis-based medication approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, is now available by prescription... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools released the attendance area focus groups application Thursday in an email to parents and staff. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Thursday protestors gathered off Highway 63 to voice their opposition to a proposed Trump administration policy that would... More >>
in
HILLSBORO — Four alleged members or associates of a white supremacist gang known as the Aryan Circle have been indicted... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - After Special Olympics Missouri dedicated their new "Training for Life Campus" Thursday afternoon, athlete and staff member... More >>
in