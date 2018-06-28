Mrs. Odum's Kindergarten Class, Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish School

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by your neighborhood Big O Tires: for tires, service and straight talk.

Mrs. Odum's Kindergarten Class, Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish School