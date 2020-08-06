MSHAA announces schools meeting virtually can participate in activities

COLUMBIA— The Missouri State High School Activities Association has given fully online schools the opportunity to compete within in-person activities.

The decision comes after the Board of Directors met virtually on Tuesday, August 4.

According to a MSHAA press release, the board waived the requirement for member schools to provide in-person instruction to compete for the 2020-21 School year.

This announcement comes after a previous statement from the MSHAA that claimed only in-person schools could participate in activities.

Additionally, MSHSAA modified the release date for fall class and district assignments from August 21 to September 18.