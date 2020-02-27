MSHP asking for help in ongoing sexual assault investigation

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for assistance in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone in the Lake of the Ozarks area with information on any sexual assaults that may have happened in the last five years.

This is in connection to an on-going investigation. Carl Mort, 41 and Cassandra Wedeking, 39, are charged with first-degree rape, four counts of sodomy, and drug charges. Charges encompass the entire Lake of the Ozarks region.

According to a press release, a male and female pair may have befriended victims, provided drugs and alcohol before or after taking them to a boat, and then sexually assaulted them.

Events of current charges for Mort and Wedeking allegedly took place July 6, 2019.