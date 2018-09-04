MSHP finds marijuana, cocaine in crashed pickup truck
COOPER COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol found 12 pounds of marijuana, a pound of mushrooms and cocaine Monday.
MSHP was responding to an overturned pickup truck. According to the crash report, Daniel Hinton, 21, was the driver. The report said Hinton was trying to avoid another car on I-70 near mile marker 94.8 when he overcorrected and overturned the truck on the right side of the road, according to the crash report.
MSHP Troop F tweeted about the accident and drugs it recovered.
Yesterday, troopers worked a crash where a pickup truck overturned on I-70 at the 94.8mm in Cooper Co. Luckily, there were no serious injuries. Unluckily, there was cocaine, a pound of mushrooms & 12 lbs of marijuana in the truck. pic.twitter.com/pBLI0UNIrF— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) September 4, 2018
