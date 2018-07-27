MSHP looking for Sullivan County fugitive

MACON - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for a fugitive in Northeast Sullivan County.

According to Sgt. Eric Brown with Troop B, 34-year-old Troy L. Franklin of Milan was last seen running into a wooded area on Missouri Route D between Mayfair and Maryland Road in Sullivan County.

Troopers describe Franklin as a 6 foot, 175 lb. man with short dark hair, wearing jeans and a white t-shirt. They said he also has fresh scratches on exposed skin.

Franklin is presumed to be armed and dangerous, and people should not to approach him if they see him.