MSHP: Man drove past barricade into floodwater, fiance with disabilities died

1 day 5 hours 12 minutes ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 11:00:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News
By: Steve Lambson, KOMU 8 News Content Manager, Annie Ochitwa, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - A Chariton County man faces a charge on involuntary manslaughter in the death of his fiance. State troopers said he drove past a barricade on a flooded road and a woman in his vehicle died.

Troopers said James Pleasant, 45, of Mendon, was driving with 32-year-old Alicia Meyer when he drove past a Route M barricade on May 31, right into water covering the roadway. Meyer's family said she was Pleasant's fiance.

"The vehicle was found in the floodwaters, somewhere around 50 or 70 yards south of the roadway. It was still in very deep water at the time, and the Highway Patrol's Dive Team did make the recovery," Sergeant Eric Brown of the MSHP said.

Court documents said, when Pleasant's vehicle was washed off the road, Pleasant was able to escape through the trunk, but Meyer was trapped.

"She trusted him and he left her," said Alicia Meyer's former sister-in-law Tonya Meyer.

Alicia Meyer's body was recovered on Tuesday.

"It was very close to where the vehicle was originally swept off the roadway, but there was a lot of water in the area, a lot of fast moving water, that caused some complications," Brown said.

"We were praying for a miracle but prepared for a tragedy," Tonya Meyer said.

She said she and Alicia Meyer had been preparing for the upcoming wedding day.

"I was going to be her maid of honor," Tonya Meyer said.

She said Alicia Meyer "lit up a room."

"She was always there for the kids. She was always there for me," Tonya Meyer said.

It's been a "rough couple of days," Tonya Meyer said.

"But at least now, we know and we can lay her to rest and we can now fight for justice."

Brown said the Division of Drug and Crime Control's investigation is still ongoing.

"They'll be very thorough in their investigation, attempt to talk to as many people as possible, make sure they've exhausted all leads, and do their job properly. In circumstances like this, it can often take months to complete," Brown said.

Pleasant was at the Chariton County jail on $50,000 cash only bond.

Temporary disaster resolution puts more firefighters per shift
Temporary disaster resolution puts more firefighters per shift
JEFFERSON CITY - More firefighters will be on shift in Jefferson City until flooding is no longer a risk. ... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 8:23:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

D-Day, World War II veterans honored at Westminster College
D-Day, World War II veterans honored at Westminster College
FULTON -- The America's National Churchill Museum is honoring three D-Day veterans and one other veteran on Thursday in Fulton.... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 6:58:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Mokane levee breaks; causes water to rise 20 feet
Mokane levee breaks; causes water to rise 20 feet
MOKANE – The levee in Mokane broke this morning. It has come up about 20 feet in less than 24... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 6:03:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Columbia woman draws henna to boost spirits of cancer patients
Columbia woman draws henna to boost spirits of cancer patients
COLUMBIA - A mid-Missouri woman draws henna for cancer patients or people struggling with stress. Sue Ginger specializes in... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 5:42:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Sandbags start to line Highway 63 ramp as "proactive measure"
Sandbags start to line Highway 63 ramp as "proactive measure"
JEFFERSON CITY - MoDOT crews started sandbagging a busy off-ramp Wednesday. Flood waters have slowly rose close to the... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 5:13:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Jefferson City issues last call for tornado debris pick-up
Jefferson City issues last call for tornado debris pick-up
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City is asking residents to pile up any wind-blown debris on the property by June 16.... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 3:45:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Osage residents respond to recreational boating halt
Osage residents respond to recreational boating halt
OSAGE - Residents along the Osage River have observed the water on their properties rise almost two feet in just... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 2:52:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Grain Belt Express gets boost from Missouri regulators
Grain Belt Express gets boost from Missouri regulators
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri utility regulators have approved the acquisition of a large wind energy project by a Chicago... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 2:17:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Hearing ends on state's last abortion clinic; both sides share views with media
Hearing ends on state's last abortion clinic; both sides share views with media
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Patient safety takes priority over access to abortion, Missouri's health department director said Wednesday after a... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 2:16:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Ameren may open Bagnell Dam spill gates; could increase Osage River flooding
Ameren may open Bagnell Dam spill gates; could increase Osage River flooding
LAKE OZARK - Ameren Missouri says it might open the spill gates at Bagnell Dam starting Saturday. If that... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 1:45:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Columbia Regional Airport receives nearly $3 million from the FAA
Columbia Regional Airport receives nearly $3 million from the FAA
COLUMBIA - The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding Columbia Regional Airport $2.81 million to help pay for improvements. COU... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 12:25:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Missouri revenue collections continue to exceed expectations
Missouri revenue collections continue to exceed expectations
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri revenues continue to exceed expectations for the year. State Budget Director Dan Haug... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 10:19:00 AM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

St. Louis County judge finds reporter in contempt of court
St. Louis County judge finds reporter in contempt of court
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has been found in contempt of court for tweeting... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 9:59:16 AM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

8-year-old boy starts shed fire by playing with gasoline
8-year-old boy starts shed fire by playing with gasoline
MEXICO - An 8-year-old boy is okay after police said he started a fire that caused significant damage to a... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 8:52:00 AM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Child dies after being left in hot car for 15 or 16 hours
Child dies after being left in hot car for 15 or 16 hours
CALVERTON PARK, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-month-old girl has died after being locked inside a car for 15... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 8:20:00 AM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Women complain about discriminatory jail screening policy
Women complain about discriminatory jail screening policy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri county legislator says a screening policy at the local jail requiring women to... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 8:15:34 AM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Motorcyclist seriously injured after wrong-way crash with CPD vehicle
