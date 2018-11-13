MSHP: Man seriously injured climbing onto roof of moving SUV
MORGAN COUNTY - One man was seriously injured while climbing on top of a moving vehicle in Morgan County. It happened around 3:30 a.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Chevy Tahoe crashed when Sequoia Tores, 19, attempted to climb up on the roof from the passenger side. The vehicle was driving southbound on Route T near Campbell Drive.
Tores fell off the vehicle and into the roadway, according to MSHP.
The Tahoe, driven by Jared Wright, 20, then traveled off the right side of the roadway into a ditch.
Tores was seriously injured and transported to University Hospital.
Wright had minor injuries.
