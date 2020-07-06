MSHP releases Fourth of July numbers

MISSOURI - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released its 2020 4th of July incident numbers in a news release Monday.

According to the release, MSHP reported five traffic deaths and one drowning over the counting period, which started at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, and ended Sunday, July 5th at 11:59 p.m.

MSHP troopers responded to 294 car crashes with 107 injuries and the five deaths.

MSHP made 139 DWI arrests and 126 drug arrests, according to the release.

As for boating incidents, MSHP troopers responded to nine boat crashes with four injuries, according to the release. Troopers arrested six people for boating while intoxicated, and made 25 drug arrests connected to the boating statistics.

One man drowned on Friday, July 3 in the Missouri River in St. Charles County. The man, identified as Gregory Mueller, 62, of O'Fallon, drowned while swimming off a sandbar.