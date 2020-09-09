MSHP releases Labor Day holiday statistics

MISSOURI- 13 people died in traffic crashes during the 2020 Labor Day holiday weekend, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. In 2019, there were nine deaths.

During the long weekend, there were 274 crashes, 124 injuries, 145 DWIs and 89 drug arrests. There were 15 boat crashes, six injuries, 7 BWIs and 12 drug arrests.

MSHP investigated 10 of the 13 fatal crashes. One fatal crash was investigated by Troop F in Jefferson City and another investigated by the Columbia Police Department.

In 2019, MSHP investigated 284 traffic crashes, including 118 injuries and four of the nine fatalities; and 11 boat crashes, involving four injuries and no fatalities.

The 2020 counting period for the Labor Day holiday ran from 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7.