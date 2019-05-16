UPDATE: MSHP releases names of five people dead after Eastbound US 54 crash

MILLER COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol is still unsure what caused the fatal accident Wednesday night, none of the five passengers Four children and one adult have died after a crash on Eastbound US 54 on Wednesday.

The fatalities were of 30-year-old Radiance Wright, 3-year-old Patience Horton, 4- year-old Arleone Horton, 7-month-old Byra Brown and Rondrea Anderson, whose age is unknown.

Sgt. Scott White, with Missouri State Highway Patrol, said the vehicle was travelling westbound on U.S. 54 and for unknown reasons the vehicle travelled into the median and then flipped multiple times and eventually landed in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 54

"This is a case that affects a lot of people," White said.

The crash involved one vehicle, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F.

Patience Horton was taken to Lake Regional Hospital were she was pronounced dead. The others died at the scene of the crash.

According to a MSHP crash report, none of the five passengers were wearing a seatbelt or properly secured.

White said the major crash investigation unit will be working on the scene to try and figure out the cause of the accident.

"They will be doing a comprehensive reconstruction of the crash," he said. "As that investigation progresses, we hope to be able to answer some of those questions."

The families were notified of the accident last night.

"It was a very difficult case for everybody involved, you have a family that lost five family members that they love very much," Scott said.

The portion of Eastbound US 54 between Highway 52 and Highway 87 has since been reopened.