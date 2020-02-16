MSHP shares "important reminder" in Facebook post

COLUMBIA - One of Missouri State Highway Patrol's vehicles was struck by a semitruck late Thursday night.

MSHP shared the photos of the vehicle on Facebook.

A trooper was helping a driver on I-35 at mile marker 100 when a semitruck hit MSHP's vehicle and continued driving, according to the post. The trooper was not injured.

The department shared the post to remind drivers to move over for vehicles stopped on the side of the road. MSHP is asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact Troop H at (816) 387-2345.