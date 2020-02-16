MSHP shares "important reminder" in Facebook post
COLUMBIA - One of Missouri State Highway Patrol's vehicles was struck by a semitruck late Thursday night.
MSHP shared the photos of the vehicle on Facebook.
A trooper was helping a driver on I-35 at mile marker 100 when a semitruck hit MSHP's vehicle and continued driving, according to the post. The trooper was not injured.
The department shared the post to remind drivers to move over for vehicles stopped on the side of the road. MSHP is asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact Troop H at (816) 387-2345.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Thousands of people and more than 300 gallons of chili filled the Expo Center Saturday for the 15th... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Runners braved the cold weather Saturday morning for the R.A.M.S 5K. R.A.M.S is a nonprofit MU organization... More >>
in
FESTUS (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 73-year-old man has been shot to death, and his 42-year-old son... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One of Missouri State Highway Patrol's vehicles was struck by a semitruck late Thursday night. MSHP shared... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Don Allard, who served as Columbia’s city manager for 12 years, died Wednesday in Arvada, Colorado, after a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Four candidates are running for three open seats on the Columbia School Board. Although there are less... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Local nonprofit Building Community Bridges held its monthly community day Saturday afternoon. Saturday's event had a... More >>
in
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — A jury has awarded $265 million in punitive damages to a Missouri peach grower who sued... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -The mid-Missouri Harley-Davidson hosted its monthly event today to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. The... More >>
in
LAKE ST. LOUIS — Authorities in eastern Missouri said two Kentucky mothers and their 12-year-old daughters were killed in a... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a 43-year-old man has died after being shot in the Paseo... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Whaley's West Side pharmacy is taking extra steps to make young families feel comfortable if an emergency... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - Former School of the Osage teacher Mark Edwards was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Sen. Josh Hawley announced in a press release Friday he has introduced a bill that would help document... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Love is in the air and on the receipt at many restaurants and businesses during Valentines Day. This... More >>
in
VIENNA – The Maries County Sheriffs Department has arrested Gary Martin Travers Jr., of Jefferson City. The Maries County Prosecutor... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Since 2013, Columbia Parks and Recreation has been working towards creating a 30 mile trail loop around Columbia.... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The mother of a Missouri county jail inmate who died after another inmate attacked him for... More >>
in