MSHP: Sullivan County woman arrested for death of her infant

SULLIVAN COUNTY - A Sullivan County woman was arrested Friday after an investigation into the death of her infant.

Makuya Stephanie Kambamba, 28, was arrested on Friday for first degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and felony abuse or neglect of a child, according to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

On May 6, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office requested the State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control to help their investigation into the death of Kambamba's infant.

The investigation found that Kambamba had given birth to her child in a restroom toilet in Sullivan County, about two hours north of Columbia. The infant was later found dead and the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office perfomed an autopsy the following day.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Kirksville Police Department arrested Kambamba on Friday and placed her in the Sullivan County Jail. She will be transported to the Daviess/DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg, Missouri.