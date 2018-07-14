MSHP urges drivers to pass safely through passing zones

AUDRAIN COUNTY - Over the past seven days there have been six car accident fatalities, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F.

On July 12, four people were killed in two separate car accidents.

A MSHP sergeant said most car accidents in Missouri happen in urban ares, but a majority of fatalities occur on rural roads.

"A lot of the times, it is due to those higher speeds," Scott White said.

At 2 p.m. on July 12, 24-year-old Kierra Glispie, was driving when she attempted to pass a freight liner truck on the highway two miles south of Laddonia.

Her car collided head on with another vehicle.

75-year-old Douglas Turner and 72-year-old Helen Turner were in the on-coming car and both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Glispie was taken to University hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger, 18-year-old Kyreoin Glispie, was pronounced dead at another hospital.

White said the number one thing to tell people about passing zones is to watch those lane markings. If it is marked with a solid yellow line it's a no passing zone.

"A passing zone is not a force field, it's not a bullet proof vest. So people have to understand that you have to make sure that you have to look for other traffic, pay attention, and give yourself a back up plan. If for what ever reason it's not working out, make sure you can slow down and merge back into traffic," White said.

Kierra Glispie and Kyreoin Glispie were not wearing their seatbelts.

Douglas Turner and Hellen Turner were wearing their seatbelts.

"People have to understand that a seatbelt is not a 100 percent chance guarantee. It's not going to save everybody in every single crash, but it's really going to give yourself a fighting chance and we find time and time again it really predicts the outcome of these crashes," said White.