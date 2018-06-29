MSHP warns fall is when deer-vehicle accidents most common

ST. LOUIS (AP) - With October approaching, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to watch out for deer.

Deer are most active during the mating season of October and November, and the majority of accidents involving deer occur in those months.

The Highway Patrol said Missouri recorded nearly 3,500 deer-vehicle accidents last year. No one was killed, but 303 people were hurt.

In addition to mating season, hunting and crop harvesting may cause more movement among the animals.

The patrol said motorists who see a deer should slow down and proceed with caution. Deer often travel in groups so if you see one, there may be more to follow.