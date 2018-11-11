MSHP: Zero 'Unaccounted For', 134 Confirmed Dead

JOPLIN (AP) - Missouri officials say everyone who had been reported missing since last week's massive Joplin tornado has been accounted for and at least 134 people have been confirmed killed. The state's highway patrol has led the effort to track down nearly 270 people originally listed as unaccounted for after the May 22 tornado.

The patrol says the confirmed death toll of 134 includes 124 people who had been on the unaccounted-for list, seven people who had been taken immediately to funeral homes after the storm, and three people who have since died in the hospital from their injuries. More than 8,000 homes and apartments, and more than 500 commercial properties, were damaged or destroyed in the tornado.