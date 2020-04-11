MSHSAA Announces New Football Districts

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri State High School Athletics Association has announced new district assignments for the 2012-13 football season. In Class 6, Rock Bridge, Hickman and Jefferson City will be joining Francis Howell, Francis Howell Central, Ft. Zumwalt West, Timberland and Troy Buchanan in District 3. Rock Bridge will also host Columbia Independent in a cooperative sponsorship.

Centralia and Macon have both moved up to Class 3 and will join Boonville, California, Chillicothe, Fulton, Missouri Military Academy and Southern Boone County in District 6.

Father Tolton Regional Catholic has also been added to MSHSAA's football district assignments for the first time. They will play in Class 2, District 6 against Blair Oaks, Cuba, Hallsville, Hermann, Montgomery County, North Callaway, and South Callaway.

Cole Camp has moved from Class 2 down to Class 1 after dissolving cooperative sponsorships. They will play in District 4 against Concordia, Crest Ridge, Sacred Heart, Santa Fe, Sweet Springs, Tipton and Windsor.