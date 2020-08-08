MSTA convention brings in teachers from across the state

1 year 8 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, November 08 2018 Nov 8, 2018 Thursday, November 08, 2018 3:15:00 PM CST November 08, 2018 in News
By: Travis Breese, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Educators in the Missouri State Teacher's Association will work through new bylaws adopted by the association, and recommendations from the governor on Friday.

On Thursday, members met to discuss and pass new resolutions, as well as listen to Governor Mike Parson speak about his dedication to funding and supporting education.  

Parson asked the assembly of educators to help him with unemployment in Missouri.

"65 to 70 percent of people in the state of Missouri do not have degrees," Parson said. "A lot of that is our workforce. We know from a national level, you have to have more than a high school degree."

Parson reminded high school teachers that they have an obligation to make their students think about their futures. 

"How do we take that freshman, that sophomore, that junior that senior whatever it might be, and really have that discussion of, 'Where are you headed?'" Parson asked. 

The delegates also voted on new resolutions to adopt. They approved several, including one aimed at supporting student programs in the aftermath of a student suicide.  

They also elected a new president, president-elect and vice president. 

"Especially following a contentious election cycle, we have got to work together to get our message out to the legislators," Nickie Jones, a business education teacher at Camdenton High School, said.

Jones was chosen as the next president-elect for MSTA on Thursday. MSTA elects their future presidents a year early, where they serve under the current president for a year, and then take over.  

"With this position, that will just allow me a little more opportunity to get out to different areas of the state and get to see how the different region associations operate," Jones said.

Nic Vasquez moved from his president-elect position into the president position, which was held by Tonni Schmidt during 2018.

On Friday the teachers will listen to keynote speaker John Antonetti and then break into workshops to work through the resolutions that were passed early in the week.

More News

Grid
List

Missing woman found dead in Pike County
Missing woman found dead in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY - A woman who the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported missing and "possibly in danger" Thursday was found... More >>
25 minutes ago Saturday, August 08 2020 Aug 8, 2020 Saturday, August 08, 2020 3:08:00 PM CDT August 08, 2020 in News

Two men charged in fatal shooting at Warrensburg party
Two men charged in fatal shooting at Warrensburg party
WARRENSBURG, Mo (AP) — Two Warrensburg man have been charged in a shooting at a large birthday party that left... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, August 08 2020 Aug 8, 2020 Saturday, August 08, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT August 08, 2020 in Continuous News

One 15-year-old dead, another airlifted after UTV crashed into truck head-on
One 15-year-old dead, another airlifted after UTV crashed into truck head-on
OSAGE COUNTY - One 15-year-old died and another was airlifted to University Hospital after they hit a truck head-on while... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, August 08 2020 Aug 8, 2020 Saturday, August 08, 2020 12:32:00 PM CDT August 08, 2020 in News

MAC cancels fall football season due to virus
MAC cancels fall football season due to virus
(AP) - The Mid-American Conference has become the first league competing at college football's highest level to cancel its fall... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, August 08 2020 Aug 8, 2020 Saturday, August 08, 2020 10:48:00 AM CDT August 08, 2020 in News

Computer sales rise this tax holiday weekend
Computer sales rise this tax holiday weekend
COLUMBIA - The tax holiday weekend is here and shoppers are bumping up computer sales. From Aug. 7-10 shoppers can... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, August 08 2020 Aug 8, 2020 Saturday, August 08, 2020 10:45:00 AM CDT August 08, 2020 in News

Man charged in Joplin shooting death at a storage unit
Man charged in Joplin shooting death at a storage unit
JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A 24-year-old Carthage man is charged with first-degree murder in a December 2019 shooting death of... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, August 08 2020 Aug 8, 2020 Saturday, August 08, 2020 10:17:44 AM CDT August 08, 2020 in News

Hundreds sick across 43 states due to salmonella from onions
Hundreds sick across 43 states due to salmonella from onions
(CNN) -- A salmonella outbreak caused by onions is expanding and has infected 640 people from 43 states.... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, August 08 2020 Aug 8, 2020 Saturday, August 08, 2020 9:18:00 AM CDT August 08, 2020 in News

Daughter, CPD ask for help in Columbia missing man case
Daughter, CPD ask for help in Columbia missing man case
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in locating a Columbia man who was last seen on... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 9:16:00 PM CDT August 07, 2020 in News

New local businesses open despite COVID-19 uncertainty
New local businesses open despite COVID-19 uncertainty
COLUMBIA —Despite ongoing uncertainties stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, several business owners have opened up shop in the North Village... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 6:57:00 PM CDT August 07, 2020 in News

Judge halts St. Louis evictions through the end of August
Judge halts St. Louis evictions through the end of August
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has ordered a halt to evictions in St. Louis through the end of August,... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 6:23:00 PM CDT August 07, 2020 in Continuous News

Tax Free Weekend doesn't feel like start of the school season for some parents
Tax Free Weekend doesn't feel like start of the school season for some parents
COLUMBIA —Tax Free Weekend usually sees a rush of parents buying everything they need for their kids for the upcoming... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 5:32:00 PM CDT August 07, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. This... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT August 07, 2020 in News

Technical problem changes election result in Clay County
Technical problem changes election result in Clay County
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — State Rep. Jon Carpenter is the likely winner of a Democratic primary for a Clay County... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 5:13:00 PM CDT August 07, 2020 in Continuous News

SEC adds two teams to MU football schedule
SEC adds two teams to MU football schedule
COLUMBIA — The SEC has announced two more games of the 2020-2021 football season. Mizzou will play Alabama in... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 4:12:00 PM CDT August 07, 2020 in News

Employers are adapting their hiring processes due to the pandemic
Employers are adapting their hiring processes due to the pandemic
COLUMBIA —American Outdoor Brands partnered up with The Job Center Staffing in order to make applying for jobs accessible during... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 4:01:00 PM CDT August 07, 2020 in News

MU layoffs and furloughs up over past two weeks
MU layoffs and furloughs up over past two weeks
COLUMBIA — Over the past two weeks, MU has laid off an additional 13 employees and furloughed 34 according to... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 3:51:00 PM CDT August 07, 2020 in News

Artist paints mural to highlight spirit of Columbia
Artist paints mural to highlight spirit of Columbia
COLUMBIA —Local artist and MU alum David Spear finished his newest project on the wall outside of Harpo's: a tiger.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 3:26:00 PM CDT August 07, 2020 in News

MU engineering school to complete 4,500 face shields for professors
MU engineering school to complete 4,500 face shields for professors
COLUMBIA — MU's College of Engineering has been producing face shields for professors to wear on campus this fall since... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 3:07:00 PM CDT August 07, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 80°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
4pm 83°
5pm 83°
6pm 81°
7pm 79°