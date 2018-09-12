MSU Employee Accused of Theft has to Forfeit CDs

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A federal judge has approved a preliminary order requiring the former bookstore director at Missouri State University to forfeit several certificates of deposits.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner approved the preliminary order Monday requiring Mark Brixey to hand over 12 certificates of deposit. Brixey admitted in March that he stole about $1.1 million from the university bookstore over a decade.

The value of the CDs isn't listed in court documents available online. But Penni Groves, MSU general counsel, says she believes the 12 CDs represent $144,000.

MSU President Clif Smart has said he also expects a university insurance policy to cover $1 million of the loss.

The judge's preliminary forfeiture order would become final at sentencing, though no sentencing date has been set.