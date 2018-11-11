MSU Gives Tigers Gift Win

The Tigers milked what little they produced offensively into two unearned runs in the first two innings. Evan Frey was hit by a pitch to lead off the game, then advanced to third on a two-base error by pitcher Ross Detwiler. Frey scored on a sacrifice fly by Brock Bond. Kyle Mach drew a lead-off walk in the second inning, then advanced to third on an error by third baseman Brayden Drake. Zane Taylor drove in Mach with an RBI single, the first of his two hits.

Detwiler pitched six and two-thirds innings for Missouri State, allowing just the two runs on three hits. MSU got two and one-third hitless innings out of reliever Jacob Bunten. The Bears outhit the Tigers 8-3, but the Bears could only score a third-inning run when they bunched three hits off Parker. Wendte came in with two outs and strike out Matt Lawson to end the inning.

The win improves the Tigers to 22-21, as they conclude their two-game road trip against Illinois State at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday in Normal. The Tigers return home for a three-game weekend series against the Kansas State Wildcats.