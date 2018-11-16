MSU Objects to Speech Restrictions

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Missouri State University officials returned their taped copy of former Attorney General John Ashcroft's speech at the school. They say they object to Ashcroft's representatives wanting to restrict who listened to the audio recording. University officials planned to keep the copy of the speech at the university library. But Ashcroft's representatives said the recording could only be accessed by current students and faculty. However, the library is open to the public. The university's attorney, John Black, says Missouri State could not follow the restriction from Ashcroft's team. So the tape of the speech is being sent back to Ashcroft's booking agency.