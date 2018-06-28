MSU President Wants Diversity

In his first public address since being appointed in July, President Michael Nietzel said yesterday he plans to make Missouri State a distinctive university. Nietzel said some changes would be necessary, including making academic standards more rigorous and raising minority enrollment from the current 5.9%. Nietzel also wants to bring in more money. He said endowments should be doubled to 20 or more and called for a major capital campaign. On tuition, Neitzel said Missouri State should look at whether it is charging enough. The current rate is more than $5400 for one year of classes.