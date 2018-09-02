MSU protest at homecoming elicits racial slurs

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Missouri State University officials are denouncing treatment that some people received during a protest at homecoming events.

The protesters who marched silently through homecoming festivities on the Springfield campus Saturday say they were met with racial slurs and gun gestures.

University officials said in a statement Tuesday that it doesn't condone actions or comments made against people who are practicing free speech. And on Twitter, Athletic Director Kyle Moats apologized for ordering the removal of the group's chalked protest messages, which included messages such as "Black Lives Matter" and outlines of bodies.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Moats said he ordered the chalk removed because he thought the comments were incendiary and inappropriate. He said he plans to apologize in person to the protest organizers.