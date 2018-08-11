MSU Says Criminal Background Checks Not Tied to Sex Offender

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Officials at Missouri State University say their decision to begin running criminal background checks on new hires is not tied to discovering a faculty member with a prior conviction for child rape. But it appears administrators determined they needed to change hiring policies four years ago when they first found assistant professor Michael Hendrix's name on a sex offender list. Missouri State's board of governors approved the new policy Thursday. They say Hendrix told officials in 1983 about his criminal past. But they say the information wasn't passed to higher university authorities. Hendrix was given $170,000 in return for his resignation last month. Administrators say they were afraid he might file suit otherwise.