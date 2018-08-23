MSU Sets Up Mass Text Messaging

SPRINGFIELD - Missouri State University will set up a mass text messaging service to send alerts to students' and staff members' cell phones during campus emergencies. The university said it will act on the recommendations of a safety task force convened after the April massacre at Virginia Tech. School officials, in addition to the text messaging, will also buy emergency generators for the campus phone and computer networks, and educating students, faculty and staff on safety. The text message system could be operational by the end of the current semester.