MSU Student-Housing Project Delayed by High Bids

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (AP) - Missouri State University's plans for new student housing on its West Plains campus have been delayed because bids for the project came in higher than expected.

The university planned to build apartments with 295 beds, a commercial area and other amenities by next fall, to be offered to juniors and seniors. It had estimated the cost of the project between $29 million and $30 million.

Missouri State officials say the three bids ranged from $33.5 million to $34.7 million.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that after receiving the bids, the schools board of governors pulled an agenda item to choose a contractor from its Friday meeting.

School officials say they still plan to build the project but might try to cut the costs of the project.