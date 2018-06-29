MTV Founder to Headline Westminster Symposium

FULTON - Westminster College in Fulton is offering a free public symposium this week focusing on the topic "My Digital

Life at the Speed of Light." The sessions, presented by The Churchill Institute, will be Tuesday and Wednesday. They will include lectures, panel discussions and presentations from experts from all over the world.

The events will culminate with a lecture from Bill Roedy, founder and former chairman of MTV International who built the company into the largest media network in the world. Roedy is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Champ Auditorium on "Global Leadership in a Changing Age."

Also on the agenda are David C. Everitt, president of worldwide agriculture and turf division of the John Deere Co, and professor Yoko Oda from the New York Institute of Technology.