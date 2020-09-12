MU addresses quarantine housing complaints from students

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri officials said they're working to address complaints from students who have been moved from dorms on campus to quarantine housing.

MU offers a series of hotel rooms for students living in dorms who have tested positive for COVID-19. But some students living in the hotels said there have been issues

Courtenay Krause, a student currently quarantined, said the food service hasn't been ideal.

“I ordered pancakes, eggs and yogurt thinking that would be a sustainable breakfast. They didn’t deliver any pancakes and the eggs were rock solid and cold. The yogurt I got was expired, so I just didn’t eat breakfast that day," Krause said.

Students also complained that meals are not being delivered on time, or sometimes at all.

Tori Seever, a student who left the hotel to quarantine at home, said it was hard to communicate with the university when meals weren’t delivered to her on time.

“Whenever I didn’t get my dinner on time, I had two of the four people I called get back with me…but they called me back the next day just asking if I got my food.” Said Seever.

The food options and delayed deliveries caused Krause to fend for herself for meals.

“I don’t think I’ve ordered food the past 5 days because it’s just easier to DoorDash and get real food, rather than try to deal with what they are giving us," said Krause.

Students have also said the wifi connection in some of the rooms hasn't been reliable.

“The wifi doesn’t work and when it does it’s really slow; how do I do school that is all online?" said Krause.

Christian Basi, MU Media Relations Director, said the university has addressed the concerns they're aware of.

“If they happened over the weekend, we were made aware of it and addressed the issue as soon as we were able to get in touch with the students. We also reviewed our processes and adjusted them so this would not happen again," said Basi.