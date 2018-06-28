MU Alert announces possible gun shots, not possible bomb threat

COLUMBIA - MU Police responded to a bomb threat Tuesday night at the Student Center and Memorial Union.

KOMU 8 News received initial reports of a bomb threat around 7:15 p.m.

MU Alert, the university emergency announcement service, confirmed the possible threat on Twitter at 7:26 p.m.

Mary Jo Banken of the MU News Bureau told KOMU 8 News that MU Alert only calls or texts students when the entire campus is under threat.

But a few hours later, MU Alert sent out an email, text and tweet about a reported shooting downtown.

KOMU 8 News spoke with Banken at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday about a lack of notification regarding a possible bomb threat at MU's Student Center and Memorial Union. She said when the entire campus is not in danger, they don't want to alarm students.

Around 10:10 p.m., MU Alert sent a text, email and tweet about reported shots fired in downtown Columbia:

Shooting reported near Tenth and Walnut downtown. — MU Alert (@MUalert) April 22, 2015





At 10:30 p.m., MU Alert tweeted the situation was stabilized:

ALL CLEAR - The alert/emergency situation has been resolved. Refer to http://t.co/HcjpmzLqAC for further information. — MU Alert (@MUalert) April 22, 2015





Students have criticized the university's emergency announcement system several times within the last week. MU did not report a fatal shooting in Hitt Street Garage last Wednesday night until after the situation was over and safe. Some people were upset again after receiving phone calls around 3 a.m. Sunday morning about an on-campus robbery.