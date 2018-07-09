MU Alum Talk About Reality Television

COLUMBIA - The Missouri School of Journalism and Reynolds Journalism Institute hosted a Reality Television Symposium Friday.

Linda Bell, Jim Berger, Lance Heflin and Jonathan Murray are MU alum who have helped develop programs like Entertainment Tonight, The Real World, Cake Boss and America's Most Wanted. Four of America's top producers of reality television shared how reality is a twist to the journalism they learned at the University of Missouri.

Jessica Goodwin, an exchange student from Australia, was able to share how reality and scripted television are different. Goodwin said, "I think when they start putting words into the peoples mouth is when it turns from reality to scripted."

The panelists agreed, saying most viewers take reality television with a grain of salt.

This was the first time for the Reality Television Symposium.