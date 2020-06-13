MU alumnus gifts $1 million to College of Veterinary Medicine

COLUMBIA - A University of Missouri alumnus gave a $1 million gift to the MU College of Veterinary Medicine, the school announced Friday afternoon.

The gift, from Dr. Reuben Merideth, will help the school "direct financial resources to meet any of the college's needs," according to a press release.

“Dr. Merideth is not only a respected leader in his profession of animal ophthalmology, but also a special friend here at Mizzou and in this college,” said Carolyn Henry, dean of the MU College of Veterinary Medicine, in the release. “He continues to be invested in the education that our students receive and although he is known worldwide for his expertise in ophthalmology, he has never forgotten his Missouri roots and his alma mater.”

Merideth graduated from MU with a degree in business administration in 1970, and a degree in veterinary medicine in 1978. He's written numerous scientific articles and has contributed to five veterinary textbooks.