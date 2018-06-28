MU and 28 Other Universities Seek High-Speed Networks

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri is joining an effort by some of the country's top colleges to build high-speed data networks in their local communities.

The project is known as Gig.U: The University Community Next Generation Innovation Project. Participating schools include Duke, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Wake Forest University.

The schools and their local partners will solicit proposals from telecommunications companies in their area. They hope to quickly build high-speed broadband networks in communities with low unemployment and heavy demand for such services.