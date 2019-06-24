MU and CPS team up to host unique camp

COLUMBIA - STEMette summer camp will start Monday.

The Columbia STEM Alliance in conjunction with Mizzou's College of Engineering and Columbia Public Schools sponsor STEMette summer camp, according to the event's page.

The camp is aimed at "empowering young middle school girls in the areas of science, technology, math, and engineering," says the event's page.

According to the National Girls Collaborative Project, "women make up half of the total U.S. college-educated workforce, but only 29% of the science and engineering workforce."

Since the camp works with Columbia Public Schools, it helps provide an educational supplement for some of the camp's attendees.

"We do have some girls that are attending summer school, but instead of going to summer school this last week, they're coming to the camp as part of their summer school experience," said Heather McCullar, a worker for the Columbia STEM Alliance.

This is the first year of the camp, but McCullar said she thinks there will be more in years to come.

"I think with the interest we've had, and then as the word gets out there more, it will continue," said McCullar.

Students who attend will have the opportunity to work with virtual reality, wood working, chemistry, etc.