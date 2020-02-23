MU announces $2 million gift for the NextGen Health Institute

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced a large gift from alumni Friday to support the university's NextGen Precision Health Institute.

The couple who gave the $2 million gift, Mike and Millie Brown, said they are proud to support the university's efforts to improve healthcare.

The university started building the NextGen Health Institute in June 2019. The school said it will facilitate lifesaving research in areas like engineering, medicine, animal sciences, and humanities.

"The university also taught me that engineers can't do it alone, isolated in their own research labs. We need to collaborate across all fields to dream bigger to completely transform healthcare," said Mike Brown. "That is exactly what NextGen Precision Health Institute will accomplish."

Research at the institute is expected to accelerate medical breakthroughs for patients in Missouri and beyond. It will also be a place where a new generation of scientists and practitioners will help Missouri address the health care needs of the future.

The building is currently under construction and is expected to be done in October 2021.