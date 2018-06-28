MU Announces Full-Time Title IX Position

COLUMBIA - MU announced it is making the Title IX coordinator a full-time position.

Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin said this is part of the University's effort to improve its handling of conduct allegations and investigations, especially those involving sexual assault.

Loftin named Linda Bennett the interim coordinator, and she is expected to fill the position for the remainder of the summer. Bennett is currently the assistant to the provost and an associate professor of learning, teaching and curriculum and will report directly to the chancellor.

The Title IX coordinator will be in charge of investigating complaints and finding systematic problems. The coordinator will also be in charge of reviewing the current University policies to make sure MU complies with Title IX. Finally, it will create Title IX training programs for faculty, staff and students.

"We all deserve a safe and secure campus environment, and it is everyone's responsibility to make that happen," Loftin said. "Safety is job one on this campus, and we all must do our part to make our community safe."

The federal government implemented Title IX as part of its 1972 educational amendments.

It says quote, "No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance."