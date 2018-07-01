MU Announces Gift for Veterans

COLUMBIA - MU has held several events to commemorate Veterans Day this year, but the celebrations aren't over yet. University officials said there will be an announcement regarding a gift to MU Wednesday morning.

A press release says this gift will "improve and enhance educational opportunities for veterans at MU." A new memorial for MU veterans who have died in military service will also be unveiled after the announcement. Speakers include MU Chancellor Brady Deaton, Vice Chancellor for Advancement Tom Hiles and MU Veterans Center Director Carol Fleisher.

The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Union on the MU Campus.