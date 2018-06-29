MU Announces Hiring of a Third Party Risk Management Consultant

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri System President Tim Wolfe announced the hiring of a higher education risk management consultant for the University of Missouri's four campuses.

Wednesday Wolfe announced the hiring of the National Center for Higher Education Risk Management (NCHERM) group to provide a third-party assessment of materials collected by the sexual assault and mental health services task force.

The NCHERM group is a law and consulting practice that has served higher education for 15 years, offering expertise in:

• Campus health

• Sexual misconduct

• Sexual harassment

• Title IX

• Student suicide

"We are pleased to be able to utilize the expertise of the nationally-renowned NCHERM group, whose credible, independent analysis of our current resources will help us to improve in the way we serve people on our four campuses in terms of sexual assault prevention, reporting and education, and mental health service delivery," Wolfe said in a news release.

In January, President Wolfe established the task force for the four University of Missouri campuses.

The NCHERM group represents 35 colleges and universities.