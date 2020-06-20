MU announces new Inclusion, Diversity, Equity vice chancellor

COLUMBIA — MU has a new vice chancellor for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, UM system president and interim MU president Mun Choi announced Friday.

Maurice Gipson, vice chancellor for diversity and community engagement at Arkansas State University, will take the role starting July 15, Choi announced in a campus-wide email.

Former interim UM system president Mike Middleton and Dean of the College of Arts and Science Pat Okker led the search, Choi said in the email.

NaTashua Davis has been serving as interim vice chancellor for IDE since July 2019.

Gipson's past experience includes two years as a special assistant to the vice president for Diversity and Community Engagement at the University of Texas at Austin, the email said.

In that role, he developed curriculum for My Brothers’ Keeper Presidential initiative that reached more than 100,000 minority young men and planned and implemented the first Black Student Athlete Conference.

Gipson also worked as an institutional advancment and diversity consultant at Langston University.

He holds a juris doctor from Southern University Law Center, a master's degree in history from Missouri State University and a bachelor's degree from Louisiana State University. He is expected to receive a doctoral degree in history from the University of Mississippi in December.