MU announces third interim athletic director in three weeks

COLUMBIA - In an email, MU Interim Chancellor Hank Foley announced Sarah Reesman will take over as the university's interim athletic director starting Friday, after she returns from a two-week trip abroad Thursday.

Foley said Reesman will have his full support as she steps into this new role.

Reesman has served as the executive associate athletic director since 2009 and has worked for the athletics department for 23 years. She currently oversees many of the operational functions of the department, including human resources, academic support, student-athlete development, diversity and inclusion activities, student conduct and employee contracts.

Reesman also is the liaison with the women’s basketball team and is the administrator for volleyball, women’s and men’s swimming and diving and wrestling.

Mack Rhoades announced his decision to leave MU to become the vice president and director of athletics at Baylor University July 13. Wren Baker was then appointed as interim athletic director, until he announced his new role as athletic director at University of North Texas. On July 29, Hank Foley said he would serve as interim athletic director, until he announced Reesman's appointment Wednesday.