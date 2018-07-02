MU Announces University Village Apartments Will Be Demolished

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri will demolish the University Village Apartment Complex, according to a statement released Wednesday. The complex will close on June 30, 2014, and be demolished shortly thereafter.

Residents have the option to end their leases between now and June 30 without financial consequences. MU also said it will continue any necessary maintenance at the apartments.

"We will provide assistance to any students who are looking for alternative housing, as well as provide resources to those parents searching for child care," said Cathy Scroggs, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs.

Parents whose children attend day care at the complex have been vocal in their concerns about the safety of the buildings in the weeks since firefighter Lt. Bruce Britt was killed in a walkway collapse.

Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin said in the statement:

"Going forward, I will ask representatives from student, faculty and staff groups to consider the feasibility of continuing to offer child care on campus for the children of students, faculty and staff," Loftin said.

The Student Parent Center currently has 29 children. Students' children account for 16 of them.

"The safety of our students and their families is the University's top priority," Loftin said.