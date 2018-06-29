MU Anthropology Museum Celebrates Day of the Dead

COLUMBIA - The MU Museum of Anthropology held its third annual spirited museum tour Friday. This free event celebrated the Mexican holiday "Dia De Los Muertos," also known as "Day of the Dead." Tour guides dressed up as "spirits of the past," including Katrina, a native Indian, a pioneer and an archaeologist. The spirits guided students, adults and children through the museum every 30 minutes. Assistant curator Jessica Boldt said she expected about 100 people by the time the last tour ended at 6 p.m.

"It's a fun way to show the artifacts that we have at the museum," Boldt said.

On the other side of the museum is a gift shop, where guests could purchase artifacts, postcards, jewelry, and toys after the tour.

This free event also had candy, paper to craft flowers and an altar where people could honor their loved ones by placing their photos.